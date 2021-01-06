WASHINGTON (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement Wednesday asking Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office.
"As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers," Pritzker said. "This violence is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump's efforts to unleash the forces of hate and divid in our nation. It must end."
Pritzker's statement came after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. The protest turned violent and a woman was killed. The Capitol was under siege and forced lawmakers into hiding.
[READ: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election]
The governor said he asked the Illinois State Police and law enforcement to increase patrol at government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield.
"He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately," Pritzker said. "And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enable the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for the culmination of four years of spreading bile."
