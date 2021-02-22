SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A controversial bill that has been dividing lawmakers and law enforcement will be signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday.

House Bill 3653 aims to reform criminal justice policies in Illinois. Law enforcement and police unions from across the state have been bluntly opposed to it.

One of the biggest concerns from law enforcement is ending qualified immunity, which is what protects officers from being personally responsible when a person's constitutional rights are violated. The bill will also put an end to cash bails and allow defendants to go free at a judge's discretion without bail while they await trial.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge released a statement in response to House Bill 3653, stating, "The legislation prevents officers from taking immediate, potentially life-saving action in critical situations."

The bill's sponsor, Senator Elgie Sims, told News 4 previously, he feels differently.

"I Think this is a tremendous moment, an historic moment, but it's also a transformational moment. It allows us to reimagine what public safety and criminal justice look like in this state," said Sims.

The reform bill will also require all police officers to use body cameras.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill at 12 p.m. at Chicago State University.