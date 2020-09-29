SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will self-isolate after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Pritzker’s office, the governor and all other close contacts are self-isolating for a 14-day period.
The staff member tested negative during weekly testing for the governor’s office on Wednesday. The individual was re-tested Monday after experiencing symptoms and was confirmed as positive.
The staff member attended events with the governor on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Pritzker’s office said the staffer and governor were wearing masks when they interacted.
