Gov. Pritzker: 'My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville' after collapse at Amazon distribution center

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There is a large emergency response at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville.
News 4’s Jenna Rae was on the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday and saw dozens of first responders arriving to the area. There have been reports that people were inside of the building when the collapse happened. The Madison County Mass Casualty Team has been seen on site.
About three hours after the collapse was first reported, two Madison County Transit buses were seen taking Amazon workers off of the property, according to Rae. She also reported that a life flight helicopter was landing in the area.
Aisha White was on the phone with a family member who was inside the building at the time of the collapse.
“He was on the phone with me while it was happening,” she recalled. “The tornado was hitting the back of the building, the trucks were coming in, I told him to jump out the truck and duck. We watched the building go up, stuff hitting the cars, I told him I was on my way.”
Since arriving at the site, White said she has not been able to find her family member. She said from what she has heard the people inside of the warehouse are remaining calm and working to figure out how to get out of the warehouse.
About an hour after News 4 arrived on the scene of the collapse, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted that he was aware of the situation unfolding in Edwardsville. He wrote, “My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."
News 4 reached out to Amazon regarding the situation. Amazon Spokesperson Richard Rocha responded, “The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available.”
The Edwardsville Police Department has confirmed there is a widespread power outage with downed lines and that Ameren is working to restore power.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
