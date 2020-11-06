ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is in isolation as he awaits a COVID-19 test results.
Officials with the governor's office said they learned Friday of possible exposure to the virus from a Monday meeting. Officials said there was an external meeting with the governor Monday in a large conference room and people may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The governor immediately got tested Friday and went into isolation until is result comes back. Officials said the result will be made public once is comes back.
