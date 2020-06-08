ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that 32 minority-owned businesses and business incubators will receive a total of $11 million as part of the state’s Minority-Owned Business Capital and Infrastructure Program.
The grants will equip minority-owned firms with resources to create jobs, build capacity, increase revenues, and revitalize properties in underserved communities.
Funding will reach businesses of all sizes and types, as well as community-based incubators working to help small and start-up businesses in diverse communities across the state.
According to the press release, the development of new grant-funded projects is estimated to create hundreds of full-time and construction jobs for the surrounding community.
“At a time when businesses are facing significant setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Minority Capital Fund will help eliminate obstacles so minority-owned businesses can rebuild and continue supporting their communities,” said Governor Pritzker. “These small, family-owned businesses are the backbone of Illinois, and capital grants will unlock funding to help them expand, create new jobs, and drive positive economic change for their communities.”
The program leverages bonded capital funds to support infrastructure investment in economically disadvantaged areas, as well as to contribute to the growth of minority-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups in priority community investment areas.
“Too many minority businesses in our state face the same challenges—including a lack of access to capital that prevents them from seeing the full potential of their business,” said Michael Negron, Assistant Director of DCEO. “We created this grant to address what is a core priority for the Pritzker administration – ensuring that all residents and businesses across our state receive access to same opportunities so they can compete and thrive in our economy.”
20 businesses were granted $8.1 million and a dozen business incubators were granted over $2.9 million. This includes funding distributed to a diverse group of recipients – including community-based and youth organizations, as well as small and family-owned businesses, including restaurants, retail, manufacturing, a museum, roofing, and more.
Grant funding is being extended to Chicago, Peoria, East St. Louis, Decatur, and more.
"We would like to commend the Governor's Office and the staff of DCEO for their efforts in supporting minority owned businesses in southern Illinois by directing these much-needed resources,” said Donald Johnson, owner of SRM Construction in East St. Louis. “For companies like ours who are working to provide skills training and to create jobs in low-income communities, there has never been a more important time than now for this type of support.”
