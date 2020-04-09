St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In times of quarantine, you have to find ways to break up the monotony of your day and a Chicago-area twitter user has been using an early cocktail hour combined with the Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's daily news conferences on COVID-19 to pass the time. After two weeks worth of drinks, the governor started Thursday's address with a shoutout.
"A special cheers to the Forest Park resident who tweets everyday that he faithfully enjoys a cocktail or a mocktail during this press conference every afternoon since March 26," Pritzker said. "So know that you're hashtag spritzers with Pritzker has brought a smile to the governor's office staff."
The recipe for each day's drink is also posted with the #spritzerswithPritzker tweets. Click here to see the entire thread of photos and recipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.