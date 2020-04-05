ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the expansion of eligibility of essential workers' child care needs and announced an increase in financial support for emergency child care centers.
The announcement was made Sunday afternoon in the governor's daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state.
“We have essential workers and healthcare professionals who can’t stay home with their kids because they are heroically going out to do their jobs, which are vital for public safety and to make sure other families can get the food and gas and pharmacy goods they may need,” Pritzker said. “Our essential workforce deserves to know their kids are safe and cared for in a small and affordable group setting.”
The expansion includes workers in health care, human services, essential government services and essential infrastructure. Those workers can apply for assistance through the Department of Human Services at this link.
Child care centers and homes can apply reopen as emergency child care centers through Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.