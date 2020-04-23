ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced the state will be extending its stay-at-home order that was set to expire on April 30.
The stay-at-home order is extended until May 30, Pritzker announced Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
Pritzker also announced even though he is extending the order, he is making some modifications. Beginning on May 1, state parks will begin to reopen, allowing residents to fish and go boating. "Non-essential" businesses can re-open to the public by full-filling online orders with curbside pickup or delivery.
Residents will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a safe 6-foot social distance.
Hospitals and surgery centers will also be allowed to perform elective surgeries for non-life threatening conditions.
"This is the part where we have to dig in...We have to keep going for a little while longer to finish the job," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said on Tuesday that the state wouldn't hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases until mid-May, weeks after originally projected.
The governor has also said Illinois needs more extensive coronavirus testing.
As of Thursday, the State of Illinois reported 1,826 new cases. Illinois has seen two of its highest 3 single-day increases in the last 48 hours.
“Make no mistake, Illinois has saved lives. By staying home and social distancing, we have kept our infection and death rates for the months of March and April thousands below the rates projected had we not implemented these mitigation strategies,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working — and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.