CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced emergency rules for businesses, schools and childcare establishments regarding the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new emergency rules provide multiple opportunities for compliance before a penalty is issued. The process will be as follows:
- First, businesses will be given a warning in the form of written notice and encouraged to voluntarily comply with public health guidance.
- Second, businesses that do not voluntarily comply will be given an order to have some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce risks.
- Third, if the business continues to refuse to comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor and be subject to a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.
In addition, on Friday Gov. Pritzker announced he signed SB 471 to expand workplace precautions. The law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who is conveying public health guidance, such as asking someone to wear a face covering or social distance.
SB 471, which will immediately take effect, will also increase paid disability leave for any injury that occurs after March 9, 2020 by 60 days for first responders whose recovery is hindered by the coronavirus. More specifically, eligible employees include:
- Any part-time or full-time State correctional officer or any other full or part-time employee of the Department of Corrections
- Any full or part-time employee of the Prisoner Review Board
- Any full or part-time employee of the Department of Human Services working within a penal institution or a State mental health or developmental disabilities facility operated by the Department of Human Services
- Any full-time law enforcement officer or full-time firefighter
