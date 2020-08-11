ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri's attorney general to help the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with the 'growing backlog of murder cases' in the city.
In his Monday afternoon briefing, Parson said murders in Missouri are putting the state on track to be the deadliest year on record. St. Louis City saw 162 homicide so far in 2020 and had 120 homicides the same time last year.
"Innocent lives are being lost, futures are cut short, and families are hurting. This is unacceptable, and we must hold violent criminals accountable,” Parson said.
Parson's office released a statement saying despite the increase in crime in the city, the number of charges filed doesn't add up, causing a backlog of cases. The statement claims only 33 homicide cases have been charged this year in St. Louis City, 20% of total homicides. Parson said this is a "disturbing trend of not going after murderers."
The release also claims 40 cases were charged out of 194 total murders in 2019, and 61 cases were charged out of 186 murders in 2018.
As a response, Parson expanded his call to special session on violent crime and proposed a legislation to allow the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to prosecute some of the murder cases in the city.
“This proposal is not about taking away authority," Parson said. "It is about fighting violent crime, achieving justice for victims, and making our communities safer.”
The governor said Attorney General Eric Schmitt would not be supervising or replacing Kim Gardner, only assisting.
“Our mothers, fathers, and children are being killed at a record rate, and many people don’t feel safe in their own communities. Something needs to be done now, and the Attorney General’s Office is ready, willing, and able to step up and help prosecute these most violent crimes in the city of St. Louis,” Schmitt said.
The move is facing push-back from some Democrats, who said Gardner was just re-elected and Parson adding a political vendetta to the special legislative session.
“St. Louis voters overwhelmingly re-elected St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner just last week," said House Minor Leader Crystal Quade. "By now trying to strip her of the prosecutorial discretion and authority enjoyed by every other prosecutor in the state, the governor attacks democracy itself. Lawmakers must not become co-conspirators in the governor’s politically motivated abuse of power.”
Gardner later responded with a statement:
"I agree with Governor Parson that fighting violent crime, achieving justice for victims, and making our communities safer is a priority. However, it is clear that this legislation is not actually about addressing crime, instead it serves as a vehicle to interfere with the clear discretion of a democratically elected local prosecutor. This allows the Governor and his cronies to make a mockery of judicial checks and balances and demolishes any notion of a free and independent judicial system.
Furthermore, this bill does nothing to actually address the underlying issues that are driving violent crime. In fact, my office has an overall felony conviction rate of 97 percent. Unprosecuted crimes in our community come down to two variables – lack of evidence and lack of community trust with law enforcement. Solving crime will take all of us working together not divisive political maneuvers such as this that are designed to usurp the will of the people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.