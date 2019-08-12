HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The $63 million renovation of the former St Louis Mills to the Powerplex Sports Resort is moving forward.
Monday, Gov. Mike Parson toured the location and said the new project will be a major asset for state tourism.
"This will be a destination when this is done this will be a destination point for people in Missouri and for people outside of Missouri and that's what's important," he said. "Not to mention if you just take the scope of this project, I don't know how many employees they're hoping to hire here but I'm telling you they're going to hire a lot of people."
The facility will house volleyball, baseball and other youth sports.
There will be six sports venues, 13 restaurants, hotels and more, and many of the venues are expected to open early next year. Most of the complex is expected to be finished by the fall of 2020.
