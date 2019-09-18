ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be back in St. Louis Thursday to discuss tackling violence with city and county leaders.
The meeting comes only nine days since the governor's last visit with St. Louis City leaders to come up with a plan to combat violent crime.
Since May of this year, 17 children under the age of 17 have been killed around the St. Louis Metro.
The governor will also meet with Better Family Life and other community leaders to see how the state can help.
