ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be in St. Louis Tuesday to discuss violent crime.
While in St. Louis, Gov. Parson will meet with Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners. According to the Governor’s Office, priorities and possible proposals for addressing violent crime in the St. Louis region will be discussed.
The meeting will take place at St. Louis City Hall starting at 3:30 p.m. The meeting is reportedly closed to the public but Gov. Parson plans to talk with the media following it.
So far in 2019, the City of St. Louis has had 139 homicides. At this time last year, the city had recorded 122 homicides.
