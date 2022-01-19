Gov. Parson to deliver 2022 State of State address Wednesday

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the 2022 State of the State address from the Missouri State Capitol.
The governor's speech is expected to cover topics such as Missouri’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and legislative session priorities among other topics at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier this month, his administration pushed lawmakers to approve a 5.5 percent state employee raise that would kick in as soon as February. Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug asked members of the house budget committee for $91 million which includes 52 million in state funding.
The plan would bring state worker pay to a minimum of $15 an hour. There has been a struggled to keep and recruit enough state workers at mental hospitals, prisons, and other state facilities.
Parson’s address will precede first Missouri supply chain task force meeting slated for 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The task force was established to identify issues facing Missouri businesses and citizens and develop potential solutions to address these challenges -- including logistics, all transportation modes, freight, labor, workforce development and warehousing.
The force is co-chaired by the Missouri Department of Transportation's director, and the state's director of the Office of Workforce Development.
