ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson will be stopping in St. Louis for the Grills to Glory program with the Better Family Life Saturday.
The program partners with over 74 churches locally. The churches host cookouts to feed those in areas that are struggling with crime. Starting a conversations and getting on a path towards stopping violence are the program's mains goal.
Parson is expected to visit several churches.
