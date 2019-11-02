ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson stopped in St. Louis for the Grill to Glory program with the Better Family Life Saturday.
The program partners with over 74 churches locally. The churches host cookouts to feed those in areas that are struggling with crime. Starting a conversation and getting the community on a path toward stopping violence is the program's main goal.
"Right now I have a short window of time as governor of the State of Missouri to try to make a small difference and I'm going to try to do everything I can every day to go out there and do it," Parson said.
Parson visited a handful of churches to meet local pastors and community members.
"If we don't take care of communities on the ground level, we're not going to do anything about the crime rate," Parson said. "We gotta figure out what are the alternatives for children, what are the alternatives for parents and how do we reduce that violent crime rate right here on the ground."
Last month, Parson announced an action plan to tackle violence in St. Louis and he sent State Highway Patrol Troopers and state workers to the region in an effort to get guns and drugs off the streets.
On Saturday, he said it's too early to tell if the program is working.
The governor said his next focus is improving workforce development.
"There's no reason we're not bringing those resources right here in these communities, trying to figure out how you give people skills to get into the workforce," he said.
