ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill aiming to increase opportunities for people during and after the COVID-19 pandemic within the workforce in Missouri was signed into law Friday.
The St. Louis Regional Chamber, along with Governor Mike Parson and the bill's sponsor, Rep. Derek Grier (R-Chesterfield), attended the ceremonial signing.
The new law will help create a talent pipeline and a better trained and equipped workforce, according to Parson.
Regional Chamber President and CEO Tom Chulick said all three of the chamber's public policy priorities are encompassed within the law.
It will allow for licensing reciprocity in Missouri, eliminating red tape and streamlining the process for re-licensing people who have moved to Missouri or want to work in Missouri. Supporters say it will help people in the St. Louis region who live in Illinois and want to work in Missouri.
The law also contains the "Fresh Start Act," which aims to increase the number of opportunities for Missourians with past criminal convictions. It will do so by outlawing state licensing authorities from disqualifying people for a professional license because of a prior conviction, unless the crime is directly related to the duties of the occupation.
It will also work toward allowing apprentices to get industry licenses as part of an apprenticeship.
"When people come to this state, they're qualified to go to work and we want them to go to work," Gov. Parson said. "That's what this reciprocity bill does. It takes away the red tape, the bureaucracy and puts good people, coming to Missouri, creating jobs and putting them to work."
During his visit, Gov. Parson was asked about a recent trip to Washington D.C. in which he met with President Trump to talk about reopening of schools nationwide in the fall.
"We're going to do everything we can to make it as safe as possible," Parson said. "We know the virus will be in the school system, so I don't want to act like I don't know that because it will be and someone is going to get it in there, we know that's going to happen. We're not defenseless against this virus anymore and we can move forward in this state and take care of people when they get it."
