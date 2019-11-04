ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an Executive Order to close all Missouri state offices the day after Thanksgiving.
“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives,” Governor Parson said. “To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”
Executive Order 19-19 was signed by Parson on Monday.
