ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating Missouri’s plan for administering a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available.
Gov. Mike Parson said the plan has been in the works since July and includes federal and local partners.
The 111-page plan includes details to vaccinate staff at long-term care facilities and other health care workers first. Parson said giving the doses to health care professionals caring for the impacted patients helps reduce the spread.
As vaccine availability expands, the state will aim to give it to residents most at risk, the elderly and those with medical conditions that place them at higher risk.
The biggest takeaway from the plan is that the vaccine will be given out in phase. It also mentions drive-thru clinics as one way to get the vaccine out to the community.
Click here to view the vaccination plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.