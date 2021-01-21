ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson said more Missourians have received the COVID-19 vaccine than state data would suggest, largely because of reporting delays.
Those delays, Parson said, come largely from the federal pharmacy partnership. Dr. Randall Williams, with the Department of Health and Senior Services, said Missouri allocated around 150,000 doses of its Moderna vaccine to the program.
"The governor, rightfully so, wanted to get it into our long-term care facilities, where we saw a 40 percent mortality rate," Dr. Williams said.
However, the program has only reported around 30,000 people have received the vaccine.
"We know we've shipped them about 150,000 vaccines and they're going to finish on the 25th, so they're either doing it as we speak or haven't reported what they've done," said Williams.
As a result, there could be as many as 100,000 elderly Missourians who have received their initial dose, but haven't been included within the state's data.
In addition, Parson said dozens of vaccinators across the state are manually recording their data, a process that can take extended periods of time.
"This backlog causes the total number of vaccines administered to appear much smaller than it actually is," Parson said. "In reality, there are many more vaccines that have been administered but not yet reported to us."
Parson said he hopes by activating the Missouri National Guard, they will be able to help some vaccinators get caught up on their paperwork.
As of Thursday, CDC data shows 576,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to Missouri. Of that, the state reports more than 265,000 doses have been administered.
It leaves around 311,000 doses hanging in the balance, but state officials said they can track where every dose is.
"We are convinced that in Missouri there is no hoarding, or stockpiling or no inefficiency in getting the vaccines in, to the best of our knowledge," said Williams.
Of those 311,000 doses, the state estimates around 125,000 are doses that have been administered in long-term care facilities, but have not yet been reported.
It leaves 187,000 doses that have yet to be reported as administered by vaccinators.
In St. Louis, hospitals use an online portal, ShowMeVax, to record their COVID-19 vaccine data.
"At the end of my vaccination day, as soon as the last person is vaccinated, I can go and run a report in ShowMeVax and it'll tell me how many doses I have administered that day, which I then reconcile against our schedule and how many I know just so I'm sure it goes through," said Tracy Williams, the Director of Pharmacy at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.
But, Williams admits it hasn't always been that easy. Prior to the COVID-19 interface being set up, vaccinators had to manually input their data.
"That is labor intensive in that you need to go into ShowMeVax, you have to look up the patient by their date of birth and if their name is different than it is right now, you won't find them under that and it becomes difficult," said Williams. "I had 300 patients we did the first few days and it took me close to 10 hours to register that."
Williams said it benefits vaccinators to report their data, as ShowMeVax also keeps track of inventory in real time. As a result, the more vaccines given out and reported, the more likely a vaccinator is to receive additional shipments.
To date, Williams said SSM Health has given out 21,000 doses of the vaccine.
"We watch it very closely and say okay, you have 1,000, you told us you administered 500, the clock is ticking on the other 500, because we control the allocation," said Williams.
Currently, the state is receiving about 80,000 doses of the vaccine every week. State officials hope that number will increase in the coming weeks, aiding in mass vaccination sites facilitated by a partnership with the National guard.
