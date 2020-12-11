ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson has ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags in St. Louis County to be flown in half-staff in honor of fallen Sgt. Herschel Turner.
[RELATED: 'He was always helping somebody;' Moline Acres officer killed by patrol car remembered as a mentor, community advocate]
The day the flags will be flown at half-staff is the day a memorial service for Sgt. Turner will be held at the Cathedral Basilica.
Turner, a 22-year veteran of the Moline Acres Police Department, was hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County. He was outside the squad car at the time and went to the other side of his squad car to get out of the way.
Backstoppers is raising money for Turner’s family. A GoFundMe page has also been created to help the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.