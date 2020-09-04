Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for three and a half years. He was shot on Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis City and died from his injuries the next day. He was 29 years old. 

 St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings in St. Louis to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon on Sunday.

[Related: Police officer killed in South City shooting]

The day the flags will be flown at half-staff is the day a memorial service for Officer Bohannon will be held at the Cathedral Basilica

The 29-year-old officer was responding to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Hartford Street Saturday night when he was shot in the head. He died a day later. Another officer was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.