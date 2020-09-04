ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings in St. Louis to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon on Sunday.
[Related: Police officer killed in South City shooting]
The day the flags will be flown at half-staff is the day a memorial service for Officer Bohannon will be held at the Cathedral Basilica.
The 29-year-old officer was responding to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Hartford Street Saturday night when he was shot in the head. He died a day later. Another officer was injured in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.