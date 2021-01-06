JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In a public address Wednesday, Missouri Gov, Mike Parson announced the state has administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the governor, Missouri's distribution is outpacing other states, even as vaccine rollout has been hampered by problems.
"We continue to make steady progress with vaccines. Missouri is still ahead of the majority of states on our vaccine distribution plan," Parson said.
The governor said 105,000 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, not including those administered through the federal pharmacy partnership plan.
The state expects 37,000 more Pfizer vaccines this week, as well as 36,000 Moderna vaccines as officials continue to move through the rollout plan. As a result, they expect to be able to move to the next phase next month.
"We anticipate receiving an adequate supply of vaccines by the end of January to complete Phase 1A," Parson said.
