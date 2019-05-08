WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson been busy meeting with leaders in Wentzville as the state hurries to hammer out an offer to get General Motors to expand their Wentzville plant.
The governor is willing to spend millions of taxpayer money to make it happen.
GM trucks are some of the most profitable vehicles the company makes and are being exported around the world, which means they need more. It’s one of the reasons GM is looking at expanding a plant, and the state is putting together an incentive plan to make it the plant in Wentzville.
After a closed-door meeting at Wentzville City Hall Gov. Mike Parson confirmed they are looking at offering $5 million a year, over 10 years, in tax incentives if GM invests at least a $500 million.
“It's about the retention of jobs. Five other plants have closed in other states, 14,000 people have lost their jobs. If GM would take this somewhere else, you can imagine the effect it would have here in our state and here in these communities,” Parson said
When asked what GM is offering in return, such as new jobs or a guarantee to remain in the area, the governor said the negotiations are still ongoing and he’s limited in what he can say.
But local leaders who have spoken out against tax incentives for businesses in the past say they support this deal.
“It's not a matter of moving a mall from this city to that city, it's a matter of keeping jobs in Missouri and making sure they don't go to another state,” said St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann. “Making sure the investment comes here and not to Michigan or Ohio or some other place where GM has a plant.”
Parson said GM hopes to make the decision by the end of the month, so lawmakers in Jefferson City will have to act fast on a deal.
The governor said he hopes they pass it by the end of the session, which is next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.