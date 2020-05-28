JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson postponed easing any coronavirus restrictions until at least mid-June Thursday.
The state is currently under Phase One of its reopening plan, which was set to expire Sunday, but residents can expect to stay under those restrictions a little longer as Parson extended the rules until June 15.
Statewide, there is no limit on social gatherings, as long as social distancing followed. However, St. Louis City and County are still limiting gatherings to 10 people.
Gov. Parson said gatherings like weddings, graduations, and county fairs are allowed so long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
With the extension, questions arose about what will change when Phase 1 ends. However, Parson’s response did not shed any light on what will differ.
"It's going to be more open. At some point, we got to get out of the phases, we got to get out of the orders, and we got to get people back to work. That's the key to moving forward and be able to do it safely,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.