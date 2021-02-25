JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to take another step forward in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Parson is expected to announce when those in Phase 1B Tier 3 can start receiving the vaccine. That tier includes teachers and grocery store workers.

'We are frontline workers' | Teachers, staff push back on Missouri not moving teachers up in vaccine priority Top health official Dr. Randall Williams said the government is not considering moving teachers up in the priority for vaccine rollout, given how many elderly and vulnerable residents remain un-vaccinated.

The expected announcement comes a week after Dr. Randall Williams said the state was not considering moving teachers up in the priority for vaccine rollout because many elderly and vulnerable Missouri residents remained un-vaccinated. Teachers and staff in the state continued to push to be moved up in priority, saying they believe they should be considered frontline workers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously said he believed vaccinating teachers is crucial, but is not necessary to reopen schools.