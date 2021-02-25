JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to take another step forward in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Parson is expected to announce when those in Phase 1B Tier 3 can start receiving the vaccine. That tier includes teachers and grocery store workers.
'We are frontline workers' | Teachers, staff push back on Missouri not moving teachers up in vaccine priority
Top health official Dr. Randall Williams said the government is not considering moving teachers up in the priority for vaccine rollout, given how many elderly and vulnerable residents remain un-vaccinated.
The expected announcement comes a week after Dr. Randall Williams said the state was not considering moving teachers up in the priority for vaccine rollout because many elderly and vulnerable Missouri residents remained un-vaccinated. Teachers and staff in the state continued to push to be moved up in priority, saying they believe they should be considered frontline workers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously said he believed vaccinating teachers is crucial, but is not necessary to reopen schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.