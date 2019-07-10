ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is encouraging football fans to jump on the Kansas City Chiefs bandwagon.

Colts Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 31-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tuesday, Gov. Parson signed a resolution designating the Chiefs as Missouri’s official NFL team.

The Chiefs has been in Kansas City since 1963 and made the AFC Championship last year.

Some Chiefs players have even gotten into St. Louis sports, with Quarterback Patrick Mahomes attending a Blues playoff game this year.

