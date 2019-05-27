JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has deployed the National Guard to help with recovery after a tornado ripped through parts of Jefferson City Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Missouri Capital just before midnight Wednesday. The storm caused significant damage but nobody was killed.
Th National Guard will help with clean up and also help with efforts in Chariton County in central Missouri, where it will be sandbagging and reinforcing a stressed levee.
