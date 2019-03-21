JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Thursday due to the worsening flood conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems.
“The rising floodwaters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.”
Governor Parson will visit affected areas and survey the damage in northwest Missouri on Thursday afternoon.
In his statement, Governor Parson reminded Missourians to be careful around flooded areas, avoid walking through floodwater and never attempt to drive over flooded roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.