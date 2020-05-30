ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an Executive Order to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri due to civil unrest on Saturday.
The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol will stand ready to support local authorities.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event,” Parson said in a statement. "At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people."
According to the governor, some areas around the state have witnessed distress and hazards situations threatening the safety of resident.
The order puts the guard and state police on alert. They will be activated when officials deem necessary.
