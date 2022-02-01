Gov. Parson declares state of emergency, activates national guard ahead of severe weather

Weather Discussion: Just rain today but a major winter storm will hit Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Some freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible as early as the Wednesday morning commute. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected during the day but may be light as there is a lull in the storm. Then our heaviest hit from this storm comes Wednesday night through Thursday morning and in St. Louis that will be all snow. The snow tapers off during the afternoon on Thursday. 6-11" of snowfall is expected across the metro with highest amounts in the northern half of the metro and lower totals in the southern part of the metro. Sleet may reduce these totals too as we still have uncertainty in exactly when we transition to snow in the St. Louis metro. Areas north that don't get much or any sleet will have the highest totals and some spots could see over a foot of snow! There are some forecasts that show heavier snow in St. Louis too, but we currently have the chance of 12"+ in St. Louis at 20% and the better odds to hit 8"+ at 60% in St. Louis. Also, there will be some freezing rain to contend with and it will be heavier for areas south of St. Louis.

Tonight: Temps fall below freezing after midnight. Rain mixing with sleet, freezing rain and snow by morning.

Wednesday: (WEATHER ALERT DAY) High 26. Sleet, snow and freezing rain mix in the morning, then a lighter wintry mix or lull in the storm. Then heavy snow hits Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect into Thursday. Expect hazardous travel.

Thursday: (WEATHER ALERT DAY) Low 20/High 24. Snow could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. Expect hazardous travel conditions. Accumulating snow should end by evening.

Friday: Low 9/High 27. Partly cloudy & very cold.

Saturday: Low 5/High 31. Mostly sunny.

Sunday: Low 16/High 37. Mostly sunny.

Monday: Low 15/High 34. Partly cloudy.