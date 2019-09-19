ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday the state's plan to help combat violent crime in the St. Louis region.

Beginning Oct. 1, Parson's plan will commit approximately 25 state personnel to support task forces and other operations.

Parson met with Mayor Lyda Krewson and about a dozen other St. Louis-area leaders less than two weeks ago to address the problem.

Since May of this year, 17 children under the age of 17 have been killed around the St. Louis Metro.

Parson's plan follows:

Two state troopers will be assigned to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Strike Force. The strike force works to protect communities and combat the growing number of violent crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson, and alcohol and tobacco products.

Two state troopers will be assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which combines the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives and assist in high profile investigations.

Two state troopers and one cyber analyst will be assigned to the Mission SAVE Task Force. Mission SAVE targets the most violent individuals while also working on long-term drug investigations around organized crime and gang activity.

Patrols will increase on interstates throughout St. Louis City, primarily on I-70, I-55, I-44 and I-64 with four to six troopers assigned to each interstate. The troopers will aim to apprehend violent criminals, remove them from the interstates, and free up local officers to patrol other high-crime areas.

Missouri currently has $2 million in funds available for the St. Louis region, which be used to support Victim Service Days through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. This will be staffed by two representatives from the Crime Victim Services Unit and two social workers. The funds will also potentially support additional victim advocates in the area.

The governor met with Better Family Life and other community leaders to see how the state can help.