SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the second COVID-19 case in the state of Missouri on Thursday. This comes five days after the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state.
[READ: Coronavirus in Missouri: Woman in St. Louis County tests positive for COVID-19]
Parson said a 20-year-old from Springfield has traveled to Austria and was tested positive for coronavirus. Parson said 73 Missourians have been tested for the infection so far, most of them had travel-related exposure. Only two out of the 73 cases are confirmed positive so far.
Parson said Missouri received $13 million in funding for test kits, resources and to combat the spread of the virus.
The first case was announced on Saturday, March 7 in St. Louis County where a 20-year-old Ladue woman who was studying in Italy tested positive for coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.