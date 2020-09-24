JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has activated the National Guard as a precautionary measure surrounding protests following the indictment in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol will stand ready to support local authorities. The order puts the guard and state police on alert.
“We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the nation,” Governor Parson said. “We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people.”
