ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker released an outline for businesses to safely reopen in the next phase of his Restore Illinois plan.
The next phase would allow nearly 700,000 Illinoisans to return to work and the following businesses to reopen: retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.
“In every aspect of our pandemic response and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, our number one priority must be the health and safety of our workers, our customers, and Illinoisans at large," Pritzker said.
In regards to restaurants and bars, the governor's plan limits dining to outdoors only with parties of six people or less. The outdoor dining area should still position tables six feet apart.
However, indoor spaces can used for serving if 50% or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors, or panels provided that dining tables are within 8-ft from such opening.
Live music is allowed but performers must wear face coverings when possible.
Health and fitness centers can offer one-on-one training and outdoor fitness classes with up to 10 people and limited contact. Employees should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6 feet of others.
Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and spas can reopen while customers and employees wear masks. People can also get massages and body treatments, such as body wraps and scrubs, as long as service is under 30 minutes.
You can read the guidelines for all other businesses here.
Restore Illinois is a five-phase plan to ensure communities continue to make progress while bending the curve of the virus.
