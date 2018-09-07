(KMOV.com) - A pumpkin bearing the face of President Donald Trump can greet your Halloween guests this year.
GOP World is "Making Halloween Great Again," by selling "Trumpkins."
The official "Trumpkin" is a pre-carved, battery powered, polyurethane pumpkin, made for indoor or outdoor use, featuring the face of President Donald Trump.
The website, GOP.world claims to only have made 3,000 Trumpkins that will ship in early October.
It's unclear whether or not GOP.world is affiliated at all with the official GOP (Republican Party) which stands for Grand Old Party.
The cost for an Official Trumpkin: $99.95
