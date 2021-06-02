Missouri GOP lawmakers call for special session to address defunding police, public safety A busy night of shootings across St. Louis and a rising homicide rate are two reasons why State Rep. Nick Schroer plans to echo lawmakers on the west side of Missouri in a call for a special session in Jefferson City this summer to address public safety.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several Missouri GOP lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday hoping Governor Mike Parson will call a special session to iron out a legislation calling to stop any city in the state from taking money away from its police department.

Republican State Representative Nick Schroer specifically called out St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan to cut $4 million from the city's police budget and eliminate 100 police positions that have gone unfilled for years. He wants legislation to prevent such moves.

"We must defend our law enforcement officers from the calls in our very own backyard to defund the police while ensuring that cities attempting to do so face the consequences," Schroer said. He represents parts of St. Charles County.

Mayor Jones told News 4 representative Schroer's call for a special session is just to gain clout. Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the following joint statement: