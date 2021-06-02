A busy night of shootings across St. Louis and a rising homicide rate are two reasons why State Rep. Nick Schroer plans to echo lawmakers on the west side of Missouri in a call for a special session in Jefferson City this summer to address public safety.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several Missouri GOP lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday hoping Governor Mike Parson will call a special session to iron out a legislation calling to stop any city in the state from taking money away from its police department.
Republican State Representative Nick Schroer specifically called out St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan to cut $4 million from the city's police budget and eliminate 100 police positions that have gone unfilled for years. He wants legislation to prevent such moves.
"We must defend our law enforcement officers from the calls in our very own backyard to defund the police while ensuring that cities attempting to do so face the consequences," Schroer said. He represents parts of St. Charles County.
Mayor Jones told News 4 representative Schroer's call for a special session is just to gain clout. Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the following joint statement:
“Today’s grandstanding doesn’t make our communities any safer. As mayors of Missouri’s two largest cities, we are committed to collaborating with anyone willing to offer real solutions and investment to address the underlying conditions that lead to crime—poverty, lack of mental health services, housing instability, and more.
Republican lawmakers on the outskirts of our communities calling for a special legislative session are offering no real solutions. Instead, they are advocating away the right of St. Louis and Kansas City residents to make decisions for our own communities.
Both of us have committed to visiting each other’s respective cities to speak with those most affected by disinvestment—primarily in traditionally minority neighborhoods—and to discuss solutions to benefit the people of St. Louis, Kansas City, and all of Missouri. We again extend that same invitation to any elected leader who is serious about having truthful conversations about what actually makes our communities safer.”
