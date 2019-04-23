NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire that broke out at the Goody Goody Diner in north St. Louis Monday night.
Just before 10 p.m., the fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant, which is located at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.
READ: St. Louis Proud: Goody Goody Diner a staple in north St. Louis
Fire crews said the sprinklers failed to go off and the fire essentially put itself out because it was in a small, confined space.
Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental, possibly electrical in nature.
To enter the building, firefighters had to cut the door open.
In a tweet, the St. Louis Fire Department wrote that heavy smoke was showing from the building.
Battalion 6 reports: Fire extinguished. Companies are overhauling & ventilating. Fire investigators are responding. No injuries reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/Q5MVujtrJr— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 23, 2019
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was outside the restaurant hours after the fire and noted there was not a lot of damage to the exterior of the building. She said majority of the smoke damage was inside.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
The former owner of the diner said the building has a lot of meaning to the community.
"This building is really important to our family, has been to many hundreds of thousands of people over the years," said Richard Connelly, former owner.
The St. Louis staple will be closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.