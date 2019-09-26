NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com ) – An employee of the Goody Goody Diner says the restaurant could re-open by the end of the year.
A fire that investigators says started as an electrical issue severely damaged the kitchen on April 22.
Employee Sylvester Bell says the owners hope to reopen by the end of the year but no date has been set. Bell says the process to re-open has been slow.
The diner on Natural Bridge has been open since 1948.
