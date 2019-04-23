ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Goodcents will celebrate their 30th anniversary with 30 cent subs.
The discount 8-inch turkey subs will be available at select St. Louis restaurant locations on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a national tour celebrating the brand’s anniversary.
Below is a list of the St. Louis area locations participating in the 30 cent sub promotion:
Tuesday, April 23
- 842 Bryan Rd., O'Fallon, MO 63366
- 4101 Mexico Rd. Suite D, St Peters, MO 63376
Wednesday, April 24
- 3870 Vogel Rd, Arnold, MO 63010
- 2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd., Ste. 110, St. Louis, MO
- 5837 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63123
The offer is only good for dine-in customers and is not available for delivery, drive-thru, call ahead or online. There is also a limit of one 30 cent sub per customer.
