(KMOV.com) — The times, they are a-changin'.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media Thursday morning regarding MLB's ongoing lockout of the players. While he stopped short of formally announcing a delay to spring training—don't get your hopes up, pitchers and catchers reporting to camp within the next week still looks bleak—there were some interesting nuggets of information that came out of the address.
During Thursday's session, Manfred attempted to make the case for the quality of the offer MLB has put on the table to the MLB Players' Association. In doing so, he announced that the league has agreed to several requests from the players that would represent changes compared to the previous collective bargaining agreement.
At least one of those changes is likely to make Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright a rather unhappy camper.
Manfred announced Thursday that MLB has agreed to a universal designated hitter for the upcoming season. That means the notion of a pitcher 'helping himself' at the plate? It likely no longer exists in Major League Baseball.
Manfred: "We've agreed to a universal designated hitter and eliminated draft pick compensation."— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 10, 2022
Assuming there's no about-face on the issue before the final deal is agreed upon, it means no more pitchers hitting. No more traditional National League baseball. For those who have been reading the tea leaves in recent years, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. This was always the direction things were trending. MLB used the designated hitter during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but reverted back to allowing NL pitchers to hit in 2021. But eventually, the permanent switch was inevitable. It wasn't a question of if, but when.
On Thursday, Manfred made the 'when' all but official. It's here.
Though fans in St. Louis might hold disdain for what has long been the style of play reversed only for road games in American League ballparks during interleague play, there's an argument to be made that the timing of this announcement actually benefits the Cardinals. With the tide of young hitting prospects like Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez on the rise and likely to make landfall on the banks on the Mississippi as early at summer point this summer, an extra spot in the lineup to put a quality hitter should afford the team flexibility it would not have otherwise held.
With Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt anchored at the corners of the infield, infielders Gorman and Yepez were going to struggle to find playing time in a traditional NL lineup. Now, the window of opportunity seems to have opened wide. Once the lockout is lifted, don't rule out St. Louis from acquiring a free-agent bat to help fill the DH slot, but the Cardinals might be satisfied with the in-house options, as well.
Other notes from Manfred's address on Thursday included MLB agreeing to the elimination of draft pick compensation attached to free agents. The previous system that required teams to surrender draft picks for signing free agents of a certain caliber away from their former teams presented a deterrent for teams to be willing to make such large splashes in the free-agent market.
Another announcement Manfred delivered was that MLB has agreed to the institution of a draft pick lottery, a move designed to decrease the incentivize for outright tanking in the league. Tanking teams are unlikely to offer significant contracts to free agents, so fewer teams looking to sign big names means less money to go around for the players. That tanking becomes inherently less appealing should be considered a win for baseball fans, in general.
While none of these changes have been officially implemented, there's no reason to believe any of them would change in the final version of the new CBA after MLB has already agreed to their implementation.
For their part, the players don't subscribe to the notion that the deal offered by the league is good enough. Thursday's address by Manfred was an effort in public relations. While the players are likely intrigued by the aspects of the offer that Manfred publicly floated Thursday, other concerns remain, like the proposal of stricter penalties for teams that spend above the competitive balance tax threshold. Though Manfred made MLB's deal sound pretty good on Thursday, the players obviously aren't picking up what he's putting down.
To be clear. Manfred/MLB want stricter penalties under the CollectiveBargainingTax(CBT). All the CBT does is suppress spending & encourage TANKING. Aren’t fans tired of this? Don’t you want to see ALL teams actually trying to win each year? CBT should be abolished not enhanced.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 10, 2022
Manfred said Thursday that teams would need about four weeks of spring training to adequately prepare for the start of the regular season. That makes a soft deadline of March 1 look rather significant if MLB wants to avoid a delay to its season.
Rob Manfred said ideally teams need four weeks for spring training. Added that he anticipates camps could open within a few days of a CBA being agreed upon.— Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) February 10, 2022
Both sides will meet again on Saturday to continue negotiating toward an agreement.
