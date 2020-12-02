COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University of Missouri will go to remote learning during inclement weather.
“Rather than closing campus during weather events, the university will shift to remote working and learning when needed,” read part of the university’s alert on the updated inclement weather policies.
While severe weather conditions may cause campus to open late, close early or not open at all, classes and work will continue.
The university said the move to continue remote learning when it isn’t safe to do so in person will ensure “students can make academic progress and productivity is maintained.”
