Two women pulled over on the side of I-44 to help a tractor tractor and pickup truck after they crashed. While the two were checking on the drivers, they were hit by another tractor trailer.

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman who stopped to help others after a crash on Interstate 44 in Eureka Tuesday has been identified.

Eureka Crash 102720

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Good Samaritans 30-year-old Heather Baker and 28-year-old Jessie Christopher pulled over on the side of I-44 near Highway 109 to help a tractor trailer and pickup truck that were on the shoulder after crashing.

While Baker and Christopher were checking on the drivers, they were then hit by another tractor trailer. 

Baker was killed. Christopher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, 60-year-old Tony Pope, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

"That kept going through my mind that every day is so precious and we need to really and truly enjoy every single day with our loved ones," said Caryl Trieber, who works nearby and called 911. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating the cause of the crash.

