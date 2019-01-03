BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV) -- Two good Samaritans, in the right place at the right time, saved a woman's life at a Boca Raton restaurant on New Year's Day when she started choking.
Karlton Brown posted a video on Facebook saying the woman went into cardiac arrest at Morton's Steakhouse at 5050 Town Center Circle around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Brown and his husband, who are both CPR certified, said they jumped in and gave the woman CPR until the item was dislodged, saving her life.
"She lost consciousness," said Paul Fogarty-Brown. "And then her pulse, her heart stopped. And at that stage it was, pumping her heart, he was pumping her upper gastric trying to dislodge the food and stuff."
Boca Raton Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Boca Regional Medical Center, where she's now in stable condition.
Fire Rescue officials said this is a great example of why everyone should get CPR and life support training.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.