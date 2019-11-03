ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are on the run after attempting to rob a woman early Sunday morning but were caught off guard when a good Samaritan stopped them in Tower Grove South in St. Louis City.
Police said a suspect approached a woman with a gun and another suspect tried to snatch her purse after 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Utah. Police said the woman then screamed as she struggled with them. That's when a 48-year-old man stepped in to help.
The man confronted the suspects until they dropped the woman's purse and ran toward a car. Police said the suspects fired shots at the man who then pulled out his gun and returned fire.
Police said no one was injured but two vehicles were hit by bullets.
Police said both suspects are black men. One of them was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and the other a red t-shirt with a black hooded sweatshirt.
No other information was released.
