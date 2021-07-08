ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man received national recognition for his life-saving actions.
Keilen Robinson’s rescue was caught on camera. Antonio Morgan dragged Robinson out of a burning car on I-70 near Lucas and Hunt. Robinson said he only suffered a scratch to his finger.
Morgan dragged Keilen Robinson out of the flames and on Thursday, the St. Louis County Police Department said Morgan was honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund with the Carnegie Medal. It's a national honor recognizing citizens who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.
