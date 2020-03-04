FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 32-year old Joshua Julius is being held in the Franklin County jail on two charges of assault. He's accused of beating and knocking down a 60-year-old man in what's being described as an unprovoked attack.
A good Samaritan who asked News 4 not to use his name for fear of retaliation, said he saw the attack play out as he drove on North Washington Avenue last Saturday.
"I noticed that the assailant's car shot out in the other lane and turned right back into the left rear quarter of the victim, and spun the car like a pit maneuver almost," he said.
Union police said they're at a loss as to why the victim was targeted because he and Julius didn't know each other.
The good Samaritan said he got out of his vehicle and ordered Julius to stop. But he said, when Julius didn't, he withdrew his concealed weapon and pointed the pistol at the suspect and told him again to stop. The man said Julius eventually complied with his instructions and laid on the ground until police arrived.
At one point, he said, it looked like Julius was about to get up.
"And the guy went to a push up position like he was going to maybe charge him again. And at that time, I just told him no more of that," he said. "At that time, you make more threatening moves and things are real now."
Police arrived and took Julius into custody. Union Police Chief Andrew Parker said Julius assaulted an officer while he was being booked at the police department, and that Julius also assaulted a deputy after he was transferred to the Franklin County Jail.
According to Parker, prosecutors concluded that the good Samaritan did nothing wrong when he used his concealed weapon to stop the attack.
"His actions were appropriate under the circumstances with what was going on with the victim, the 60-year-old man being assaulted by Mr. Julius," Parker said.
The good Samaritan said he's thought about what he did many times and wondered if it was the right thing to do. He came to the conclusion that he has no regrets about his decision to stop and help.
"Rather than drive by and hear that this guy got really beat up or even killed and would have to live with that. I just chose to pull my pistol and stop that from happening," he said.
The good Samaritan said he recently spoke with the victim who thanked him for what he did.
