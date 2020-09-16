ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With three and a half months left in 2020, St. Louis has reached the same number of murders as 2019.
A teenage girl has died in a shooting Monday night marking the city's 194th murder of the year. Police found 15-year-old Deosha Purnell just after 6 p.m. near Riverview and Spring Garden along the North City riverfront.
Purnell was a freshman at Northwest Academy of Law in St. Louis Public Schools.
"There's too much senseless violence going on," said Eric Bailey, who was with his wife at North Riverfront Park when he heard a car crash. "Young lady screaming for help. She was begging for help."
"I prayed with her, I sat her down, took my shirt off and applied pressure on the wound and tried to comfort her and that was pretty much the only thing I could do at the moment."
Purnell was shot in the shoulder and pronounced dead at the hospital. Witnesses told police a teenage boy was in the car with the victim, but no other information was made available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
