EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Intestate 44 in Eureka have reopened after a crash.
Several emergency vehicles were seen blocking the lanes near Highway 109 around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer and pickup truck were on the shoulder after crashing when two people from passenger vehicles pulled over to check on them. The good Samaritans were then hit by another tractor trailer.
One of the pedestrians was killed. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other information has been released.
